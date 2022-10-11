#GameTechie
The Razer Huntsman V2 keyboard is $79 off on Amazon
Get it for just $170.99 today and tomorrow only.
Razer is one of the premiere names in PC gaming peripherals, and the company has joined in on Amazon’s Prime Early Access sales with the Razer Huntsman V2 gaming keyboard.
The Huntsman V2 typically sells for $249.99. But for a limited time, Amazon Prime subscribers can save $79 and get the keyboard for just $170.99. The deal is live during the Prime Early Access sale on October 11 and 12.
Get the Razer Huntsman V2 for just $170.99 during Amazon’s Early Access sale on October 11 and 12.
The keyboard features Razer’s own analog optical switches for ultimate customization. You can choose precise actuation points to have your key presses register exactly when you want.
And as always, the Huntsman V2 is equipped with Razer Chroma RGB across the entire board. That’s 16.8 million colors for customizing and creating your own keyboard light show.
It’s a full-size keyboard with a full number pad and several additional media keys across the top for quick access to volume, brightness, and more.
When it comes to Razer keyboards, you won’t find a deal much better than this one. Click the button below to check it out.
Razer Huntsman V2 – $170.99
The Razer Huntsman V2 is an analog gaming keyboard for the most precise gaming experience possible. Get it today for just $170.99. That’s a 32 percent discount for $79 in total savings.
NOTE: To get this price, you’ll need an active Amazon Prime membership. If not, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Get the Razer Kishi iPhone mobile game controller for just $45
- Get up to $250 off some of iRobot’s best robot vacuums
- Apple Watch Series 8 gets its first discount for Prime Early Access
- Save $70 on an Apple TV 4K, now just $109
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.