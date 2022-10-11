The Razer Huntsman V2 keyboard is $79 off on Amazon

Razer is one of the premiere names in PC gaming peripherals, and the company has joined in on Amazon’s Prime Early Access sales with the Razer Huntsman V2 gaming keyboard.

The Huntsman V2 typically sells for $249.99. But for a limited time, Amazon Prime subscribers can save $79 and get the keyboard for just $170.99. The deal is live during the Prime Early Access sale on October 11 and 12.

The keyboard features Razer’s own analog optical switches for ultimate customization. You can choose precise actuation points to have your key presses register exactly when you want.

And as always, the Huntsman V2 is equipped with Razer Chroma RGB across the entire board. That’s 16.8 million colors for customizing and creating your own keyboard light show.

It’s a full-size keyboard with a full number pad and several additional media keys across the top for quick access to volume, brightness, and more.

When it comes to Razer keyboards, you won’t find a deal much better than this one. Click the button below to check it out.

NOTE: To get this price, you’ll need an active Amazon Prime membership. If not, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires.

