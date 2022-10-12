Stock up on TP-Link WiFi extenders at just $25 each

If your like most people, your home’s WiFi coverage simply isn’t strong enough. Thankfully, sprinkling a few WiFi extenders usually do the trick.

And if you need to grab some to widen the reach of your WiFi, Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale has these from TP-Link down to just $25 each. They typically sell for $50.

The TP-Link AC 1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender connects wirelessly to your existing Wi-Fi router to extend its signal range so you can enjoy a stronger connection throughout your home or office.

This device boosts your Wi-Fi coverage up to 1500 square feet and connects up to 25 devices. If you experience dead zones in your home, this extender should help.

For just $25 each, you can’t go wrong. That’s a small price to pay for peace of mind. But act fast, this deal is valid through October 12, so don’t miss out.

NOTE: To get this price, you’ll need an active Amazon Prime membership. If not, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires.

