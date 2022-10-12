Deals
Stock up on TP-Link WiFi extenders at just $25 each
If your home has spotty WiFi coverage, get one of these. You can thank us later.
If your like most people, your home’s WiFi coverage simply isn’t strong enough. Thankfully, sprinkling a few WiFi extenders usually do the trick.
And if you need to grab some to widen the reach of your WiFi, Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale has these from TP-Link down to just $25 each. They typically sell for $50.
TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender
The TP-Link AC 1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender connects wirelessly to your existing Wi-Fi router to extend its signal range so you can enjoy a stronger connection throughout your home or office.
This device boosts your Wi-Fi coverage up to 1500 square feet and connects up to 25 devices. If you experience dead zones in your home, this extender should help.
For just $25 each, you can’t go wrong. That’s a small price to pay for peace of mind. But act fast, this deal is valid through October 12, so don’t miss out.
TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender: $25
Boost Internet Wi-Fi Coverage up to 1500 Square feet and connects up to 25 devices. It’s compatible with any WiFi router or access point.
NOTE: To get this price, you’ll need an active Amazon Prime membership. If not, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires.
