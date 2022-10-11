The best drawing tablet deals – Amazon Prime fall deal event

Xpen is offering a limited-time deal for Amazon’s Prime Fall Deal event, where XPPen drawing and pen tablets are available at up to 33% off.

The offerers are good from Oct. 11th to Oct. 12th, so don’t miss out on your chance to jump on these prices.

Browse all the best Amazon Prime Fall Deals for XPPen drawing displays and pen tablets below.

If you’re looking for a drawing display

One of the best deals is on Artist 13.3 Pro, which is available at $189.99, a total savings of 27%.

Bragging a fully laminated 13.3″ display screen, an 88% NTSC color range, and 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity, the Artist 13.3 Pro is crafted to make your creative workflow smooth.

As for a drawing tablet, XPPen Deco MW (Black), a wireless device for both left-handed and right-handed people, is available for $55.99.

In addition, the Deco MW is equipped with a new X3-Smart-Chip Stylus, giving you an upgraded drawing experience.

More deals below.

XPPen deals

Artist 13.3 Pro: $189.99 (usually $259.99)

Image: KnowTechie

At a 27% discount, this XPPen product is available for $189.99. The tablet has a fully laminated 13.3″ display screen with superb color accuracy of 88% NTSC (Adobe RGB≧91%，sRGB≧123%).

Artist 13.3 Pro uses the integrated Red Dial with eight fully customizable shortcut keys to help you switch between different programs.

Additionally, you can exercise the shortcuts according to app-specific configurations without resetting them.

Artist 12: $159.99 (usually $199.99 )

Image: KnowTechie

You can save 20% and get Artist 12 for $159.99. The Artist12 drawing tablet is a 1920×1080 HD display paired with a 72% NTSC(100%SRGB) Color Gamut. Therefore, it is ideal for online education and remote work.

Additionally, teachers and students can easily write and edit complicated functional equations.

It’s compatible with XSplit, Zoom, Twitch, Microsoft Teams, ezTalks Webinar, Idroo, Scribbiar, WizIQ, and more.

Artist 10 2nd generation: $135.99 (usually $169.99)

Image: KnowTechie

Another sibling of the Artist series, Artist 10 2nd, can be bought at a 20% discounted price which reduces it from $169.99 to $135.99.

In addition, the device comes with an X3 Elite Stylus to give you a natural, realistic, and precise end-user experience.

This portable tablet(10.1-inch) and a phone can capture your passing thoughts anytime, anywhere. Moreover, it supports Android phone connections via the multi-functional Type-C port.

Artist 22R Pro: $439.99 (usually $549.99)

Image: KnowTechie

At a 20% discount for $439.99, Artist 22R Pro comes with a battery-free pressure-sensitive stylus and a fully laminated 21.5″ screen.

In addition, the tablet also has a Red Dial that can be used to configure as many as 20 shortcut keys for app-specific needs. This eliminates the need for resetting them while switching between the design programs.

The display produces Full HD resolution pictures at up to 88% color accuracy and can be connected to the computer via a USB-C cable.

Deco MW (Black): $55.99 (usually $69.99)

Image: KnowTechie

For $55.99, which is 20% less than the regular price, Deco MW has an 8″ x 5″ surface and comes with a stylus equipped with an X3 chip for virtually 100% accuracy.

For this reason, the integrated Bluetooth 5.0 chip enables you to connect it to the PC wirelessly, thus allowing you to right from the comforts of your cozy bed or couch.

The device supports 60-degree tilts and is fully compatible with Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, CorelDRAW, GIMP, Blender 3D, and many more such designing and animation programs.

Deco 01 V2: $49.99 (usually $59.99)

Image: KnowTechie

After a 20% discount, Deco 01 V2 can be bought for $47.99. Moreover, the tablet has a 10″ x 6.25″ work area and comes with a battery-free stylus.

Furthermore, this plug-and-play device supports 8 customizable shortcut keys and is shipped with 8 replacement nibs.

XPPen deals on the CA store

Artist 13.3 Pro: was CAD 399.99, now CAD 299.99 on Amazon

Image: KnowTechie

Sharing the identical tech specs across the globe, the Artist 13.3 Pro only varies in price and discount for the residents of Canada.

Hence, Prime Members from the country can get the display tablet at around 25%, CAD 299.99.

Artist 12 2nd Gen (Blue): was CAD 329.99 now $183.99 on Amazon

Image: KnowTechie

The Artist 12 2nd Generation is an 11.9″ fully laminated screen that offers 1920p x 1080p display resolution and can be bought at a whopping 44.24% discount which will be CAD 183.99.

For example, the Artist 12 2nd is equipped with the latest X3 chip for realistic and precise sketching and digital painting experience.

Moreover, the Artist 12 2nd digital pads provide 1920*1080 high resolution, anti-reflective screen protector, 60 Degree tilt, and 8192 levels pressure-sensitive battery-free stylus with a digital eraser.

Artist 22 2nd Gen: was CAD 659.99 now CAD 519.99 on Amazon

Image: KnowTechie

At a 21.21% discount, Artist 22 2nd Gen which has a 21.5″ display screen that produces 122% sRGB graphics at 1920p x 1080p resolution can be bought for CAD 519.99.

With better accuracy, the Artist 22 (2nd generation) lets you draw with more precise cursor positioning, even at the four corners.

Therefore, it supports a USB-C to USB-C connection, which allows you to connect your iMac, Mac Book Pro, or Windows computer without using an adapter.

Deco Pro M: was CAD 169.99 now CAD 135.99 on Amazon

Image: KnowTechie

Introduced as the Red Dot Design award winner, Deco Pro M is now available at 20% discounted rates.

Furthermore, you can get the tablet for CAD 135.99. The device has an 11″ x 6″ active area that gives you a bigger surface for larger digital paintings.

For example, It features the groundbreaking double wheel interface that combines a mechanical and virtual wheel, making it possible to perform multiple actions with one hand.

Ultimately, it’s easier and quicker than ever to capture, write, draw, and edit.

