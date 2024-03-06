Deals
Amazon Smart Thermostat at a never-before-seen price of $59.99
Amazon’s Smart Thermostat is currently 25% off, making it available for $59.99, and offers Alexa integration for easy installation and temperature control.
I’m not sure about your neck of the woods, but keeping the house cozy doesn’t come cheap where I live. That’s why a smart thermostat isn’t just nice to have—it’s a must for anyone serious about slashing those hefty heating bills
Thankfully, Amazon’s Smart Thermostat does more than just tame your heating expenses—it’s currently available at a discount, too
The Amazon Smart Thermostat, usually available for $79.99, is now 25% off. This limited-time deal makes it available for $59.99. This is the best price we’ve seen for this thermostat this year.
The Amazon Smart Thermostat isn't just the best smart thermostat for those embedded in the Amazon ecosystem (Ring, eero, Alexa). Still, it could just be the best for most users with its affordable price tag and deep smart home integrations, thanks to Alexa.
- Works with Alexa and Ring, so it's perfect for those already deeply in the Amazon ecosystem
- Adds HVAC energy tracking into the Alexa app
- Made in partnership with Honeywell Home
Swap your old thermostat for a smart one and watch the savings pile up throughout the year. With such an affordable price tag, it’ll pay for itself in no time.
And of course, since this is an Amazon product, it comes with Alexa, which makes installation a breeze.
Once set up, simply command Alexa to adjust the temperature, or take control with the Alexa app on your smartphone.
Or, simply leave it to Alexa’s intelligence to manage your home’s climate—lowering the temperature when you’re away and warming things up upon your return
Can we also mention how cute the thermostat looks? Its clean and classic design will fit well in any house.
Again, this puppy is all yours for the low price of $59.99. Seriously, it doesn’t get any cheaper than this. So go ahead and place your order for the Amazon Smart Thermostat before this deal runs dry.
