I’m not sure about your neck of the woods, but keeping the house cozy doesn’t come cheap where I live. That’s why a smart thermostat isn’t just nice to have—it’s a must for anyone serious about slashing those hefty heating bills

Thankfully, Amazon’s Smart Thermostat does more than just tame your heating expenses—it’s currently available at a discount, too

The Amazon Smart Thermostat, usually available for $79.99, is now 25% off. This limited-time deal makes it available for $59.99. This is the best price we’ve seen for this thermostat this year.

Amazon Smart Thermostat $79.99 $59.99 The Amazon Smart Thermostat isn't just the best smart thermostat for those embedded in the Amazon ecosystem (Ring, eero, Alexa). Still, it could just be the best for most users with its affordable price tag and deep smart home integrations, thanks to Alexa. What We Like: Works with Alexa and Ring, so it's perfect for those already deeply in the Amazon ecosystem

Adds HVAC energy tracking into the Alexa app

Made in partnership with Honeywell Home Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Swap your old thermostat for a smart one and watch the savings pile up throughout the year. With such an affordable price tag, it’ll pay for itself in no time.

And of course, since this is an Amazon product, it comes with Alexa, which makes installation a breeze.

Once set up, simply command Alexa to adjust the temperature, or take control with the Alexa app on your smartphone.

Or, simply leave it to Alexa’s intelligence to manage your home’s climate—lowering the temperature when you’re away and warming things up upon your return

Can we also mention how cute the thermostat looks? Its clean and classic design will fit well in any house.

Again, this puppy is all yours for the low price of $59.99. Seriously, it doesn’t get any cheaper than this. So go ahead and place your order for the Amazon Smart Thermostat before this deal runs dry.

Amazon Smart Thermostat $79.99 $59.99 The Amazon Smart Thermostat isn't just the best smart thermostat for those embedded in the Amazon ecosystem (Ring, eero, Alexa). Still, it could just be the best for most users with its affordable price tag and deep smart home integrations, thanks to Alexa. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news