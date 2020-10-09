Google is possibly releasing a $129 Nest thermostat you can control with hand gestures

According to a new Bloomberg report, Google is working on a new $129 Nest thermostat that trades touch-based controls for hand gestures. So instead of fumbling around on the device to control your temperature, users will be able to wave their hands over the device to adjust the temperature.

People inside Google who are familiar with the matter told Bloomberg: “The component reads a user’s hand gestures, so they can swipe their hand up or down near the device to control the temperature or move their hand toward or away to navigate menus.” Naturally, when Bloomberg reached out to Google to confirm the story, the company declined to comment.

If this sort of tech sounds familiar to you, here’s why. The Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL utilized this functionality thanks to the Project Soli radar sensor. However, the new Pixel 5 doesn’t utilize this as Google’s head of hardware, Rick Osterloh, said the sensor was too expensive to be put in Google’s flagship smartphone. So how is Nest doing it putting it in a $129 thermostat?

Honestly, I’m not sure? The main takeaway here is that we’ll see a smart thermostat for just $129 from one of the most reputable names in the smart thermostat game. Currently, the cheapest thermostat Nest has to offer is the $169 Nest Thermostat E. The most expensive option they currently have out there is the $249 Nest Learning Thermostat.

If this $129 Nest Thermostat is the real deal, I can imagine seeing these fly off the shelves. According to Bloomberg, the thermostat will go on sale in the next coming weeks.

Have you considered buying a smart thermostat? Does $129 seem like a fair price to you? Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

