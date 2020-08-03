ADT customers will soon be able to get Google Nest smart devices for home security

This week, Google invested almost half a billion dollars into ADT, a leading home security provider. This investment will give Google 6.6% ownership in ADT and with the investment, ADT has announced it will start offering Google Nest smart home devices for customers.

According to the press release, the target market for these products will be both residential and small businesses. The products include both security cameras and smart screens that can be used to control the cameras and provide video feeds, as well. The main example here is Google Nest Secure, which provides multiple products intended for home security.

ADT will continue to sell its products, including the new Blue by ADT, which is a collection of video cameras in the form of video doorbells and both indoor and outdoor cameras.

In a blog post, Google discusses the investment, but the most interesting part is in regards to where Google sees itself in the future of ADT. Rishi Chandra, Vice President and GM of Nest, notes, “Over time, Nest’s devices, powered by Google’s machine learning capabilities will enhance ADT’s security monitoring and become the cornerstone of ADT’s smart home offering.”

Overall, this should prove interesting in the future. Google has the data that could be used to improve traditional home security products, which would hopefully lead to less false alarms and improved recognition of actual home security issues.

What do you think? Glad to see Google investing more into the home security market? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: