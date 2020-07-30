Google now has a free backup app for iOS and Android that stores literally everything

It’s not often that we get anything for free in this life, but you can now back up your iOS or Android devices for free with Google One app, the cloud storage service Google launched a couple of years ago. Yes, free, you pay absolutely nothing to use it. Which parts of your phone that are backed up depends on your OS, with Android phones getting the better end of the deal.

For iOS, the Google One app will backup your photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events, all in one place. You could already do this in the individual Google apps, but it’s nice to have a centrally managed repository. On Android, you will now have the option to backup your files without needing a Google One membership, saving everything from SMS to photos and documents on a regular basis.

The Google One app is also getting a makeover, so it will be easier to manage the files you are backing up. This management tool will be available from either the mobile app or the web app, making it easy to manage files from Drive, Gmail, and Photos from one location.

Oh, and about your storage limits. Your personal, free Google Account will give you 15GB of storage without needing to pay another cent, and paid plans start at $1.99 per month for 100GB of additional storage. Sorry G Suite users, there doesn’t appear to be any provision for you yet. Google says the new features are rolling out soon for Android, and the iOS Google One app will be released soon.

The Google One app is available for Android devices now, but an iOS version of the app is coming out really soon, according to Google.

Is this something you would use? Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: