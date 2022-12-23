KnowTechie’s procrastinator-friendly holiday gift guide (2022)

KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

The holidays are (almost) here, and it’s officially the final stretch to Christmas. And if If you’re still trying to figure out what to get – KnowTechie’s procrastinator-friendly holiday gift guide is here to help.

Shopping for friends and family can be tough because spending money on someone other than yourself is harder.

So, with support from KnowTechie, a stable internet connection, and GOD HIMSELF, I’ve put together an exhaustive list of all the best gifts for literally anyone in your life.

We cover home and garden, tech, gaming, and entertainment. We put in the hours, so you don’t have to.

So please, grab a cup of coffee, kick back, and bask in the glory that is this best gifts guide. You’re welcome.

The best gifts you can literally give anyone this holiday season

Amazon Gift Card – $25

This will be the bare minimum, the $25 gift you give to someone you… just know.

Not someone you invite to the house, mind you, but that friend or family member you hit up when you are in the area and need to kill an hour.

They probably send you a Christmas card each year with their spouse and dog on it, and after five years of getting these cards, you’ve decided to acknowledge their existence with this gift card.

The $30 option will be another great choice for an acquaintance. Maybe you went to high school or college with them.

Maybe you used to hang out. Who knows, the point is now that has devolved to nothing more than “yeah, let’s get up soon!” and other empty promises.

You like their family photos on Facebook and laugh and react to their lame memes to make them feel better about themselves.

Amazon Gift Card – $40

We’re starting to get serious now; buckle in.

A $40 Amazon gift card teeters on the realm of “you’re a real friend” or “I’m glad you’re my son.”

Mind you, it isn’t quite there and if you receive a $40 Amazon gift card this year, know that you’re almost important to that person.

Almost.

Amazon Gift Card – $50

Let a person know that you actually care that they exist with a $50 Amazon gift card.

$50 says “I hope you can get something you actually want.” Anything below $50 is just charity towards something that the person actually wants to buy.

I don’t make the rules.

Amazon Gift Card – $51+

Anything above $50 is just showing off. We get it; you have money; stop rubbing it in everyone’s face Curtis.

I know Kevin doesn’t pay me; stop reminding me. You’re not my dad.

And that’s a wrap for KnowTechie’s 2022 procrastinator-friendly holiday gift guide.

If you’re feeling a little lazy and didn’t want to put too much effort into your holiday shopping this year, we hope this helped. If not, there’s always next year.

What do you think? Is this the best gift guide of all time? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

