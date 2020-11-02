The best iPhone 12 cases to protect your phone

If you’ve bought the new iPhone 12, then you are likely to want to protect it from damage. It is all good having a screen protector, but the number of iPhones I’ve seen with smashed-up glass on the flip side doesn’t bear thinking about. You need an iPhone case to protect the whole handset from harm.

With some of the new iPhone 12 models available in stores now, the time is right to take a look at what is available in terms of phone protection. Just make sure your shaky, sweaty hands don’t drop your new iPhone on the kitchen tiles as you remove it from the box.

Here are some of the best cases for your new iPhone 12

The Pitaka Air Case can be bought for each model of the iPhone 12. A phone case should do a great job of protecting your phone. The Air Case does because its body comes in highly damage-resistant aramid fiber. Many military applications make use of aramid, from stab vests through to marine hull reinforcement.

These cases might be a touch on the expensive side. However, they are lightweight, thin, and therefore compact and easy to carry. You won’t notice any additional bulk like with some cases. They are also excellent at resisting scratches. I use one of the Pitaka Magwallets and it has taken some serious knocks without even so much as a scratch showing on its smooth surface.

San Fransisco brand, Peak Design, has launched a range of stylish fabric cases for the iPhone 12. They come in a sleek charcoal colorway, with accents of gray and black to add to the existing finesse. They’re pretty minimalistic, so will suit someone who likes an unfussy accessory. You can grab these in return for a pretty inexpensive pledge, too.

The great thing about the case is that it is part of a whole ecosystem. So you can pledge for the Creator’s Pack, for example, and you get a mount to fix your phone to your bike, helmet, or rucksack. There is also a nice range of additional items that work in harmony with the phone case. Apple MagSafe compatible charger stands and wallets being some of the available accessories.

OtterBox is a well-known brand when it comes to iPhone cases. Their Strada range is perfect for the more discerning iPhone owner. Not only is it a foldable design that protects the front, back, and sides of your massively expensive piece of glass and wires, it doubles up as a wallet, too.

The Strada range is available in a number of colors. The cases feature real leather panels, which come in either grained black or worn brown fabric. You can buy these cases to fit any model of iPhone 12, so you don’t need to worry whether you have a mini or a Pro Max.

For a truly inexpensive option that works on a number of levels, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid represents affordability and quality. The case is available across the iPhone 12 range and comes in different colorways to suit your style. It provides both bumper protection and rear protection for your phone.

Bear in mind that this means your screen won’t be protected. Sure, it has the bumpers which will raise it from the ground a touch. This is great if you drop it on a flat surface, but any grit or stones making a surface uneven will damage your screen. A screen protector will also be required. However, at this low price, you can afford to grab one of those, too.

The iATO wooden iPhone 12 case is perfect for those of you who have a more ecological mindset. Made from natural wood, it will protect your phone from knocks and bumps in the same way a plastic or aramid case would. Except for this time your phone case is biodegradable when you end up parting ways with it.

The cases come in a variety of different woods, some with designs like the US flag across the back. Patriotic too, eh? If I had to pick a favorite design, though, it would be the skateboard wood case. This is made from the pressed wood of recycled skate decks and if you ask me that is pretty fucking cool. They’re not even expensive, so you could grab a few at this price.

Another inexpensive option is Caseology’s Skyfall case. This is a sleek polycarbonate case, which will resist damage on your phone’s behalf. The form factor is that of a bumper style case, so you don’t get screen protection as you would with a folding case or otherwise. However, the easily smashable rear of your phone, as well as the chip-magnet edges, will be protected by the Caseology Skyfall.

The Skyfall comes in a range of colors that match the iPhone colorways. All are priced the same and, given their affordability, you could easily kit the family out with some instant protection for their new, expensive handsets. Just don’t forget screen protectors, as they’re pretty prone to smashing, too.

If you are the kind of cack-handed idiot who launches their phone floor-wards at any given opportunity, perhaps it’s time you gave your stupid, slippery fingers a bit of help. That help comes in the form of the Incipio Grip Case, which is a pretty special little device. Why? Because it has some nice side grips so your silly greasy hands have a better chance of keeping hold of your phone.

It can resist damage from heights of 14 feet, according to Incipio. Perfect if you are a stilt walker or your Insta profile is pictures taken from the tops of ladders. But in all seriousness, with that level of protection, we can safely assume your phone is good to drop the short height from your hands to the floor.

The best iPhone 12 case for you

Look, everyone drops their phone. However, the difference between someone with a pristine handset that retains value and someone who risks catching tetanus from the back of their handset, is a case. There are plenty of options above, so make sure you gear up and give your mortgaged handset the love and protection it deserves.

The iPhone 12 may have caused a lot of hype but, at the end of the day, it is an expensive piece of kit. If you take good care of your phone, then it will retain value, meaning you can get the maximum benefit from it if you decide to sell on. Anyways, just buy a case or forever rue the day you ate Cheetos before unpacking your brand new iPhone 12.

