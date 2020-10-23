The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPad Air 4 are now available in stores

The early birds get the worm, and if you’re one of those early birds, you can now pick up the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro at stores today. And if you’re smart and don’t want to wait in line surrounded by people during this pandemic, you can place your order online on Apple’s website. And if you preordered your phone, you should be getting your new iPhone very soon.

Now, this only applies to the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro. Preorders for the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max won’t open up until November 6. Bummer, we know, but that’s how Apple is doing it, and we have to be patient and wait it out. First world problems, right?

As with any iPhone launch day, Apple took the liberty to share some images showing customers picking up their new iPhone along with some behind the scene shots of fulfillment workers loading up iPhones and iPads to dispatch to stores across the world. Look at these lucky jerks:

So there you have it. You can get your hands on a new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro starting today. “The vast majority of Apple Store locations around the world are open and operating in various service models to protect the health and well-being of customers and employees,” said Apple in a recent press release.

Did you preorder the new iPhone 12? Do you plan on going into a store to pick yours up? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: