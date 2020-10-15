The iPhone 12 Pro range will have 6GB of RAM, a first for iPhones

If you’re weighing your next iPhone purchase, you might want this extra piece of comparison data. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max both come with 6GB of RAM, while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini both come with 4GB. That information was noticed by Twitter user @Hirakujira, who noticed it in the Xcode 12.1 beta release, and reported by the team at 9to5Mac.

With all four iPhone 12 models using the same A14 Bionic processor, that would suggest that the iPhone 12 Pro models are the ones to buy if you do a lot of multitasking, as you’ll really be able to take advantage of the extra RAM. That could also be the reason that the new Apple ProRAW image format is only coming to the iPhone 12 Pro models, once Apple has finished the update enabling it.

Will that extra two gigabytes of RAM matter much in normal use? Possibly not, after all, iPhone users have been fine with 4GB for years now. I’ve yet to come across a slowdown on my iPhone 11 Pro, even while I have a handful of editing programs open. We’ll have to see how much it changes things once reviews start coming in.

We’ve also seen some alleged Geekbench results for the iPhone 12 Pro, which if true, point to a decent jump in power over the A13 in the iPhone 11 Pro. The unsubstantiated iPhone 12 Pro results scored 1590 in single-core, and 3120 in multi-core; compared to the iPhone 11 Pro’s 1300 single-core score, and 3300 multi-core testing.

Maybe that lower multi-core score for the supposed iPhone 12 Pro means this is a faked result, or it could mean that Apple is doing something different with the multi-core arrangement on the new A14 chips. Again, we’ll see more once devices end up in the hands of reviewers.

What do you think? Are you planning on getting one of the new iPhone 12 models? Which one? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: