Apparently, the iPhone 12 has the ability to reverse wireless charge

Here’s something fun that nobody knew about the iPhone 12 range until yesterday. The FCC filings for the devices show that they have the hardware necessary for reverse wireless charging, like the latest Samsung Galaxy devices.

First noticed by VentureBeat‘s Jeremy Horwitz, the documents mention “a built-in inductive charging transmitter and receiver”, which is needed for two-way wireless charging. Apple hasn’t made any mention of the ability to recharge devices via wireless charging on the iPhone 12 range, but it could be used to recharge the AirPods carrying case, or even the rumored AirTags, which will use the U1 wideband chip for item location.

The FCC documents specifically mention the IDs of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Verge read the full documents, and the reverse charging speed seems to be 5W. That’s more than enough for accessories, giving you a chance to keep your AirPods running at all times. Nifty.

If this FCC filing is any indication, the iPhone 12 may have a hidden reverse charging feature. Perhaps MagSafe on the new AirPods? https://t.co/QhFQtOgoRB https://t.co/OAKzzb5U3B pic.twitter.com/pqAVcjLCyN — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 28, 2020

Maybe this is another reason that Apple put the new MagSafe connectors into the iPhone 12 range.

Will we see a new AirPods case release with MagSafe? Are the rumored AirTags going to be large enough to mate with the MagSafe system, or will they need some kind of docking solution to line up with the wireless charging coils? The only clue in these documents mentions “an external potential apple accessory in future” as the only device that can be charged by the system, and only if the iPhone is plugged into a wall socket.

Replace your AirPods wireless charging puck with your iPhone? It could happen, but you’d lose the ability to use MagSafe to recharge your phone in the process, since the charging puck goes in the same space.

It’s also worrying that you have to put the iPhone 12 face-down to do so, as while that ceramic glass is more shatter-proof, it’s not immune to scratching. Apple-branded felt mat, anyone?

