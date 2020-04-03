HBO is making select movies and shows free for everyone – here’s what they are

With many of us adjusting to life at home, streaming services are definitely getting a workout. It also means that we’re all catching up on our backlog of shows and movies to watch on services like Netflix and Hulu.

Now, HBO is joining the growing list of companies making changes to their services, with an announcement that it will be offering select shows and movies for free on HBO NOW and HBO GO. There are some really solid options here, but if you are looking for things like Game of Thrones (ew) or Westworld, you’ll have to cough up some cash.

It should be noted that this promotion is only available in the US. Also, these are currently only available through the official apps, but they will be available through other partners (Amazon Prime Video, for example) soon.

All the free shows and moves coming to HBO NOW and HBO GO

Here is the complete list of shows and movies that you can watch for free on either of the above apps.

Full Series

Ballers

Barry

Silicon Valley

Six Feet Under

The Sopranos

Succession

True Blood

Veep

The Wire

Docuseries and Documentaries

The Apollo

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

McMillion$

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality

United Skates

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest

Warner Bros. Theatricals

Arthur

Arthur 2: On the Rocks

Blinded By the Light

The Bridges of Madison County

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Empire of the Sun

Forget Paris

Happy Feet Two

Isn’t It Romantic?

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Midnight Special

My Dog Skip

Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase

Pan

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Red Riding Hood

Smallfoot

Storks

Sucker Punch

Unknown

Honestly, there are plenty of great options here. Detective Pikachu is great, and if you’ve never watched The Sopranos, you now have no excuse.

What do you think? Plan on checking out any of these shows or movies from HBO’s streaming services? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

