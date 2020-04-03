Entertainment
HBO is making select movies and shows free for everyone – here’s what they are
You can watch them via HBO NOW and HBO GO.
With many of us adjusting to life at home, streaming services are definitely getting a workout. It also means that we’re all catching up on our backlog of shows and movies to watch on services like Netflix and Hulu.
Now, HBO is joining the growing list of companies making changes to their services, with an announcement that it will be offering select shows and movies for free on HBO NOW and HBO GO. There are some really solid options here, but if you are looking for things like Game of Thrones (ew) or Westworld, you’ll have to cough up some cash.
It should be noted that this promotion is only available in the US. Also, these are currently only available through the official apps, but they will be available through other partners (Amazon Prime Video, for example) soon.
All the free shows and moves coming to HBO NOW and HBO GO
Here is the complete list of shows and movies that you can watch for free on either of the above apps.
Full Series
- Ballers
- Barry
- Silicon Valley
- Six Feet Under
- The Sopranos
- Succession
- True Blood
- Veep
- The Wire
Docuseries and Documentaries
- The Apollo
- The Case Against Adnan Syed
- Elvis Presley: The Searcher
- I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter
- The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
- Jane Fonda in Five Acts
- McMillion$
- True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality
- United Skates
- We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest
Warner Bros. Theatricals
- Arthur
- Arthur 2: On the Rocks
- Blinded By the Light
- The Bridges of Madison County
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Empire of the Sun
- Forget Paris
- Happy Feet Two
- Isn’t It Romantic?
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
- Midnight Special
- My Dog Skip
- Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase
- Pan
- Pokémon Detective Pikachu
- Red Riding Hood
- Smallfoot
- Storks
- Sucker Punch
- Unknown
Honestly, there are plenty of great options here. Detective Pikachu is great, and if you’ve never watched The Sopranos, you now have no excuse.
What do you think? Plan on checking out any of these shows or movies from HBO’s streaming services? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
