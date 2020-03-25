Pornhub offers free premium porn to the world to wank away the coronavirus blues

The novel coronavirus and its associated disease, COVID-19, has had a profound effect on society. While it’s yet to be determined the final effect on the economy, for the moment it has created a world in which we all kind of stay to ourselves. That world is enhanced greatly with free porn.

After noticing the surge in coronavirus-related porn and offering free premium porn to the entire country of Italy, Pornhub is now offering free premium porn access to the world, so that we may cope with this social isolation the best we know – masturbating our way through it.

“With nearly one billion people in lockdown across the world because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important that we lend a hand and provide them with an enjoyable way to pass the time,” said Pornhub VP Corey Price in a press release. “We hope by expanding our offer of free Pornhub Premium worldwide, people have an extra incentive to stay home and flatten the curve.”

Stay home and help flatten the curve! Since COVID-19 continues to impact us all, Pornhub has decided to extend Free Pornhub Premium worldwide until April 23rd. So enjoy, stay home, and stay safe 🔥 https://t.co/ZponKGKSJn #StayHomehub pic.twitter.com/DxWJGBnNkC — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) March 24, 2020

Porn companies have not been sitting idly by and hoping that humans suddenly discover the benefits of porn in a lockdown with working internet. They have been actively altruistic and working to make sure that their brands are just as needed and relevant as any other. Pornhub donated 50k masks, YouPorn started a $100k relief fund for research, and CamSoda is launching a functionality for entertainment businesses to monetize livestreams.

It’s a small thing, free porn, in this time of uncertainty. Psychologically, it can provide at least some kind of an outlet when many cities are on lockdown and we might not be able to see our significant others, hook up with randos (Josiah), an excuse to use hand sanitizer as lube (Joe), or just need a boost in morale (Kevin). Pornhub isn’t taking too much of a loss on this, it’s basically free advertising. So go, get your free premium porn and crank away your feelings of social isolation. Everything is temporary.

