Uber Eats joins the growing number of businesses making changes to their current models as more people stay home in an effort to flatten the curve and slow down the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Announced today, Uber Eats will be waiving the delivery fees for more than 100,000 independently-owned restaurants that offer delivery through the service. The post also notes that Uber Eats will ramp up its marketing campaigns to highlight local restaurants, with a focus on locations that are new to the platform.

Taking it a step further, Uber Eats is adding new payment options for restaurants, allowing them to select daily payouts from the service, instead of the traditional weekly payouts.

Uber Eats isn’t the only food delivery service to make changes to their models to account for the social isolation taking place in much of the country. Seamless, a direct competitor to Uber Eats, is also taking a similar approach, while Grubhub will be eliminating commission fees for independently-owned restaurants.

