Alphabet has started rolling out its site for free coronavirus screening

Announced by Donald Trump last week (incorrectly), Verily, an Alphabet company, has started to roll out its free coronavirus screening site for users in select parts of California. Basically, users should be able to answer the questions presented, and possibly, qualify for free testing at an eligible testing center.

This is all part of Alphabet’s larger initiative, Project Baseline. Verily describes Project Baseline as “an initiative to make it easy and engaging for people like you to contribute to the map of human health and participate in clinical research.”

For the coronavirus (COVID-19), this will start with this online testing in two locations in California – Santa Clara County and San Mateo County. There has been no word on when (or if) more locations will be made available in the coming days and weeks. The online questionnaire requires a Google account, which many people are not happy about, and after finishing the test, the company will send the results through email.

That said, it seems the test is a bit inconsistent at this point. TheNextWeb notes that “some people said they just saw one question in the survey, and some said they’re being told they’re ineligible for a test, even after they answered questions stating that they had symptoms of coronavirus.”

If you are in one of the locations mentioned above, you can take the preliminary questionnaire here.

