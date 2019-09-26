Here’s how to register for Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming service beta

With things like Google Stadia making waves, game streaming is very much a hot topic right now. Not to be left out of the conversation, Microsoft has been working on its own service, called xCloud.

With xCloud, you’ll be able to stream Xbox games to compatible devices, making it very similar to a “Netflix for games“. It should prove interesting, and this beta period will give better insights to just how well the system can work.

Signups are now underway for Microsoft’s streaming service, so if you want to sign up for the beta, keep reading.

Here’s how to sign up for Microsoft’s xCloud beta

Signing up for the beta is pretty straightforward and only a limited number of games will be available. Luckily, all of the titles are bangers – Gears 5, Halo 5: Guardians, Killer Instinct, and Sea of Thieves.

Please note that you’ll need a compatible device (Android 6.0 or greater), a Bluetooth controller, and only a limited number of people will be accepted into the beta.

Click here to go to the signup page Login to your Microsoft account Fill out the information including device make, model, and carrier

That’s it! Once you’ve filled out everything, watch your email for further instructions if you’ve been selected for the program.

What do you think? Interested in the new xCloud streaming service from Microsoft? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: