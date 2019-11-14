Tech Hangover: Apparently Consumer Reports likes Tesla again, because why not

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

Google says it’s done waiting on carriers to make RCS chat work in the US and is taking matters into its own hands.

Starting today, Google is “broadly” rolling out Chat features in the US through the Messages app. You’ll be prompted to upgrade “in the coming weeks,” with full availability expected by the end of this year. While “send a text” or “texting” was the parlance for SMS/MMS, the RCS equivalent is just “chat.” – 9to5Google

Wait, they were doing this? Somebody needs to let Jared know about this.

American intelligence agencies quietly stopped the warrantless collection of US phone location data last year, according to a letter from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released today. – The Verge

First, shoutout to Bryan Menegus that glorious headline. Second, good. I’m still bitter about that whole Uber Eats thing.

New Jersey, my beloved home state and perpetual butt of regional jokes, scored a major win for drivers—one that could also cost the slumping rideshare company as much as $650 million in fines and unpaid taxes. – Gizmodo

Consumer Reports goes back and forth on its opinion of the Tesla Model 3 more than…something that goes back and forth a lot. It’s been a long day. Give me a break.

In the latest Consumer Reports reliability survey, positive responses from Tesla Model 3 and Model S owners were enough to bump both electric sedans back into CR’s coveted “Recommended” category. – CNET

This is the type of #content I live for. Sweet, sweet justice. Also, my man called himself Mr. Dingers.

Mister. Dingers.

West Yorkshire police busted a gang in Leeds that stole luxury cars and posted photos of themselves to an Instagram using the name “Mr. Dingers,” receiving jail time for their efforts to become criminfluencers. (While the BBC wrote that this is apparently some sort of tiresome British slang for stolen vehicles, Wiktionary suggests it more commonly refers to condoms, penises, anuses, and buttocks.) – Gizmodo

