Tech Hangover: Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro is super thicc

Students using Chromebooks are “not going to succeed” in schools due to the systems’ limited abilities. The laptops are “cheap testing tools for required testing” that don’t properly inspire students, Schiller said. – CNET

Last May, when Intel released a patch for a group of security vulnerabilities researchers had found in the company’s computer processors, Intel implied that all the problems were solved. But that wasn’t entirely true, according to Dutch researchers at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam who discovered the vulnerabilities and first reported them to the tech giant in September 2018. The software patch meant to fix the processor problem addressed only some of the issues the researchers had found. – New York Times

Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, has already seen 10 million sign-ups since launching Tuesday, the company announced Wednesday. Disney’s new streaming service launched Tuesday with some technical errors that prevented some users from connecting with the service. But that didn’t stop customers from flooding the sign-up page. – CNBC

A new report from the Financial Times has found that the extent to which consumer medical websites share data with internet advertisers like Google, Facebook, and others, is vast. The report specifically looked at UK websites, and there is no concrete indication that this is the case for the U.S. However, the revelation about health data’s place in the advertising information ecosystem is still revealing no matter the country: When you search websites like WebMD, advertisers know about it and can use that data to build upon what they know about you, and sell you things. – Mashable via FT

Nike Inc. is breaking up with Amazon.com Inc. The athletic brand will stop selling its sneakers and apparel directly on Amazon’s website, ending a pilot program that began in 2017. – Bloomberg

There has been only one tech trend worth paying attention to in the 2010s: the dominance of the smartphone. The personal computer was an inevitable casualty. – New York Times

