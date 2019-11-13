News
Tech Hangover: Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro is super thicc
What an absolute unit.
We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.
There’s a ton of tech news we weren’t able to cover throughout the day (hey, give us a break, we’re a small independent outfit), so to help you stay up to speed with everything we didn’t get to, we rounded up some of the biggest stories, which should help you keep up to date. Hence the tech hangover.
Here’s some tech news you probably missed out on today (and when we say you, we mean us, but also…you).
Apple’s Phil Schiller says Chromebooks won’t help kids succeed
Jesus, someone call the burn unit, we have a live one here. Here’s what Apple’s marketing chief told CNET in a recent interview regarding Google’s Chromebooks:
Students using Chromebooks are “not going to succeed” in schools due to the systems’ limited abilities. The laptops are “cheap testing tools for required testing” that don’t properly inspire students, Schiller said. – CNET
Intel Fixes a Security Flaw It Said Was Repaired 6 Months Ago
Last May, when Intel released a patch for a group of security vulnerabilities researchers had found in the company’s computer processors, Intel implied that all the problems were solved. But that wasn’t entirely true, according to Dutch researchers at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam who discovered the vulnerabilities and first reported them to the tech giant in September 2018. The software patch meant to fix the processor problem addressed only some of the issues the researchers had found. – New York Times
Disney+ surpasses 10 million sign-ups since launch
This is what we in the business call “paper.”
Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, has already seen 10 million sign-ups since launching Tuesday, the company announced Wednesday. Disney’s new streaming service launched Tuesday with some technical errors that prevented some users from connecting with the service. But that didn’t stop customers from flooding the sign-up page. – CNBC
Of course big tech is tracking your WebMD visits
Stories like this continue to convince me that the internet was a mistake. We never deserved any of this. It’s obvious we can’t have nice things.
A new report from the Financial Times has found that the extent to which consumer medical websites share data with internet advertisers like Google, Facebook, and others, is vast. The report specifically looked at UK websites, and there is no concrete indication that this is the case for the U.S. However, the revelation about health data’s place in the advertising information ecosystem is still revealing no matter the country: When you search websites like WebMD, advertisers know about it and can use that data to build upon what they know about you, and sell you things. – Mashable via FT
Nike Pulling Its Products From Amazon in E-Commerce Pivot
Don’t worry everyone, just in case you’re wondering, Amazon will be just fine. They’ll tough it out somehow.
Nike Inc. is breaking up with Amazon.com Inc. The athletic brand will stop selling its sneakers and apparel directly on Amazon’s website, ending a pilot program that began in 2017. – Bloomberg
Steve Jobs Was Right: Smartphones and Tablets Killed the P.C.
Here’s a good opinion piece from the legend, Farhad Manjoo of The New York Times. I disagree with Manjoo’s opinion, but nonetheless, it’s a good read and totally worth checking out.
There has been only one tech trend worth paying attention to in the 2010s: the dominance of the smartphone. The personal computer was an inevitable casualty. – New York Times
And in just case you missed some of our stuff earlier, here’s what you may have missed:
- Review Roundup: Pokémon Sword and Shield give fans a true console experience
- This 4K VR livestreaming camera will make your followers #Instajealous
- Review: Autoblow A.I. – This was the hardest review I’ve ever written
- Disney says it’s totally cool if you share your Disney+ password…for now
- Google is taking a swing at personal finance with its own checking accounts
- Apple just dropped the new 16″ MacBook Pro with improved internals and keyboard
- Sadfishing is the new social media trend that needs to quickly fuck off
- Apple’s new AirPods Pro are somehow already discounted on Amazon
- Score your first four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1
Notable Mentions
Dell Unveils Subscription Model to Counter Amazon, Microsoft
A Fired Kickstarter Organizer Is Trying to Unionize Tech Workers Using Kickstarter
Facebook has shut down 5.4 billion fake accounts this year
Get Paid in Cryptocurrency for Viewing ads in New Brave Browser
Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Previous Hangovers:
- Tech Hangover: Disney+ is broken
- Tech Hangover: A two-camera iPad Pro is coming in 2020
- Tech Hangover: It’s time to quit your Juul