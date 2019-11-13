This 4K VR livestreaming camera will make your followers #Instajealous

Whether it’s hiking a mountain, hopping on a motorcycle, or running around town with your bestie, many of us love to share our exciting adventures with the world. You want your viewers and followers to experience what you are as if they’re right there with you. But, often, your smartphone camera just doesn’t do it justice.

There must be a better way to show your followers exactly what you’re seeing and feeling and hearing.

Introducing the VIEWPT NANO

The VIEWPT — pronounced viewpoint — VR180 NANO is the ultimate way to share experiences with your followers and re-live beautiful moments. This portable, durable and extremely affordable camera is perfect for capturing those unforgettable memories.

Funded by Kickstarter, this device’s campaign reached its $1,000 goal in just three days. And, from Oct. 9 to Nov. 8, VIEWPT garnered more than $40,000 from supporters of the new invention. Needless to say, the VIEWPT NANO is proving incredibly popular, and it hasn’t even reached the shelf yet.

As the thinnest VR180 camera device, VIEWPT NANO is incredibly convenient for cellphones and 3D shooting. Choose to attach the camera to your smartphone, drone, or stabilizer or even use it as a stand-alone camera.

If you’re into shooting video and creating livestream sessions, the VIEWPT NANO allows you to instantly connect on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram to livestream with high-quality 4K image and sound. You can even connect the camera to your PC to livestream video for longer durations.

Take it Everywhere!

With a design that’s simple, sleek and easy to use, it’s easy to take the VIEWPT NANO anywhere and everywhere you go. Its slim design offers extreme portability and convenient shooting in both selfie and landscape modes. It also has a built-in battery that holds a charge for at least an hour. With Sony’s CMOS sensor, the camera definition and battery life are also improved, allowing high-sensitivity, low power consumption, and no-smear technologies.

VIEWPT NANO is also incredibly lightweight and has a durable aluminum body, premium optics, and type C connection. So, you can be sure this device won’t weigh you down on your adventures! Directly connect the camera to your laptop’s USB port to charge the device. You can even sync it with your PC to charge it and continue to capture video at the same time.

Create a Truly Immersive Experience

One of the many features that sets the VIEWPT NANO apart from other technology is its dual-lensed camera. These two wide-angle lenses capture the left and right channels, just like your eyes. This gives your followers a unique, wide field of view. Instead of a flat image, the VIEPT NANO captures a 180-degree experience with a depth you can practically feel.

The pictures and videos you capture with the VIEWPT NANO can even be experienced through virtual reality goggles, creating a truly immersive, memorable experience for your followers — and yourself! VR, one of the hottest current trends in technology, allows viewers to experience video and images in 3D as if they’re right there in real life. With this VR feature, you can be sure your followers are getting a one-of-a-kind experience, unmatched by any VR technology currently on the market.

Get Yours This Month!

If you want to capture better video and new social media followers at the same time, the VIEWPT NANO is your new secret weapon!

Pre-order now from Kickstarter to stay ahead of other live streamers and get 33 percent off future retail price. Your purchase will include the VIEWPT NANO — in black or rose gold, — micro USB cable, clamp, lens, cloth, protective bag, and an 8GB SD card. The VIEWPT NANO will also be available for purchase in December when it makes its full debut onto the technology scene.

