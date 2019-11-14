Apple is planning its own bundle of subscription services because why not

This morning, Bloomberg reported that Apple plans on putting together its premium subscription services into one. For those who are unfamiliar, these include Music, Arcade, Apple TV+, and News+.

The idea is, according to a yet-to-be-named source within Apple, to make it easier for them to bring in new subscribers. The bundle is not official, but they plan on releasing it next year.

If you are already an avid Apple user, and really enjoy the mentioned-above services, the bundle sounds like a no-brainer. Especially if the company wants to offer it at a low price. On the other side of the market, for those interested in what shows are on Apple TV+ along with Music, it would be a good way to be introduced to them.

Apple wants to put together its multimedia services into one package

Earlier this fall, the company said they were interested in bundling Apple TV+ with Music and this looks to be an extension of that thought process.

This is similar to another subscription announcement from the company. We previously reported on Tim Cook’s recent Q4 earnings call where he commented on the company developing an iPhone-as-a-Service plan.

There are customers today that essentially view the hardware like [a subscription] because they are on upgrade plans and so forth. And so to some degree, that exists today. My perspective is that we will grow in the future to larger numbers that will grow disproportionately.

Judging by that call, it definitely sounds like Apple is planning on leaning towards subscriptions and bundles.

What do you think? Interested in a bundle of Apple services? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

