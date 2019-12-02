iPhone users in London can now use Apple Pay to pay for their transit fares

The Express Transit feature through Apple Pay is helping make the sometimes-stressful commute on public transportation much simpler.

Now, London is the latest city to be using this feature. Morning commuters and vacationers in London can now use Apple’s Express Transit feature to pay for fares on buses, trains, and even boats. Breaking out the iPhone to buy tickets through Transport for London is convenient, instead of having to fiddle with a wallet in a crowded, compacted station that has an ever-increasing line of grumpy would-be passengers.

One standout feature to this is that users will not have to use Touch ID or Face ID in order to authenticate the ticket purchases. It’s also easily accessible through the Apple Pay app on their iPhone.

All users will have to do is select the card they would like to use, go up to the pay terminal, and place your phone underneath it. The terminals are “yellow contactless card readers” which should help them stand out in crowded stations.

Along with being able to buy tickets on the iPhone, London travelers can use this feature on their Apple Watches.

New York’s MTA and Portland’s Hop Fastpass are two transit services in the United States that are utilizing it. On the international front, a handful of select services in Beijing and Shanghai use it, along with being able to sue the Sucia transit card in Japan.

So, Apple…are you going to work with the MBTA soon? If there is any other transit system that could use this, it’s that one.

