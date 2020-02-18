Samsung will charge you $119 for a Galaxy Z Flip screen replacement

Samsung’s lastest folding phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, costs $1,380 out of the box. At that price, you would think you would have an indestructible phone. As some early reviewers have pointed out, this isn’t the case. Recent reviews and durability tests show that the phones “ultra-thin glass display” is highly susceptible to scratches. The Verge notes that it scratches as easily as plastic. Again, this is a $1,400 phone.

So it seems Samsung is aware of this and confirmed that Z Flip users will be able to replace their screen for a fee of $119. This is the same price Samsung charges for Galaxy Fold screen replacement too. To compare apples to apples, an out of warranty screen replacement for the iPhone 11 costs $199.

The Galaxy Z Flip has only been around for a week or so, and judging from the recent reviews; durability seems to be the big issue here. We’ll find out more how it holds up to the test of time, but it’s not looking great. If you’re a Galaxy Z Flip owner, our best suggestion is to slap a screen protector (when they’re made available) on it as soon as you can. It’s either that or throwing Samsung $119 for a new screen.

$119 for a screen replacement sounds like a lot of money. Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

