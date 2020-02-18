Google’s Stadia is finally coming to more Android phones

Regardless of your feelings about Google’s Stadia game streaming service, you can’t deny how cool it is to play AAA titles on your phone. The thing is, it was limited to some Pixel handsets at launch, alienating a huge potential install base.

Now Google is bringing Stadia to a huge player base, with 19 new phones getting support, from manufacturers like Samsung and Razer.

You’ll be able to play Google Stadia on more phones soon

If you’re an Android user, chances are you’ve got a Samsung handset. I mean, they have the largest chunk of the market by far. Now you’ll also be able to play Google Stadia on your phone, as long as it’s a Galaxy S8 or newer. Owners of the Razer Phone or Asus’ ROG Phone will also be able to play Stadia later this week, which makes perfect sense seeing as those are the most popular gaming-focused handsets.

Here’s the full list of 19 phones soon to have Stadia support:

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10E

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Razer Phone

Razer Phone 2

Asus ROG Phone

Asus ROG Phone II

That means you’ll soon be able to play Stadia on 26 Android phones since all the Pixels since the Pixel 2 can stream games to them. Sorry iOS users, your version of the Stadia app doesn’t support game streaming (yet), so you’ll have to content yourself with Apple Arcade.

What do you think? Are you enjoying Google Stadia? Plan on trying it out now? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: