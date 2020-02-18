Redbox launched a free live TV service you’ll probably never use

In what might be the last death knell from DVD rentals, Redbox is getting into the streaming game. Its new Redbox Free Live TV serves up ad-supported content so you don’t have to brave the elements to rent a DVD from one of its ubiquitous red kiosks.

Yay for not having to pay for another subscription service, I guess?

You can now stream shows from Redbox if you don’t mind watching ads

Spotted by Cord Cutters News before an official announcement was made, Redbox Free Live TV is the latest streaming service from the primarily DVD-rental brand. It’s a collection of content from big brands, and it’s very similar to Roku’s The Roku Channel, including the fact it is supported by showing you adverts every so often. So, just like over-the-air TV then. Great.

Brands like TMZ, USA Today, Now This and more are included in the selections

It’s not really live TV, just a collection of on-demand shows in a TV-schedule-like grid

You can watch it on the web, on your iOS device or Android devices

Excuse me if I’m mistaken, but wasn’t cord-cutting partly to get away from the insidious advertising that the cable networks were serving? Ah well, at least we’re used to ad-supported content…

