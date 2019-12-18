Redbox is liquidating all of its games and you can snag some for super cheap

Redbox has survived for a surprisingly long time, but it was recently announced that the rental service would stop carrying video games.

While that might be a bummer for some, it also means that the games currently available in the kiosks are available for sale – and at some pretty great prices.

Redbox no longer does games rentals, but now is your chance to snag some blockbuster console games for cheap

If you’ve wanted to play some of the latest blockbuster games like Death Stranding and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare but hate spending full-price on games, now’s your chance to get these titles for cheap. Now, since it is Redbox, you’re not getting like the full case and everything, but that’s not a huge deal.

As for prices of games, Redbox has a full list of titles but here are some of the notable titles and their prices:

Death Stranding (PS4) – $24.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4 and Xbox One) – $29.99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4 and Xbox One) – $24.99

Borderlands 3 (Xbox One) – $19.99

There are a handful of Nintendo Switch games available as well, but they are only available in limited locations.

What do you think? Plan on snagging any of these games from your local Redbox? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: