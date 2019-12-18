The last remaining official Nintendo PlayStation hybrid is heading to auction

Back in the early 90s, Nintendo and Sony were not competitors. In fact, there was a brief moment where it looked like the two would work together on a gaming system. It was based on the Famicom and would be able to play both cartridge and disc-based games.

But the tentative partnership fell through and a couple years later it would lead to Sony releasing its own gaming console, the original PlayStation. As they say, the rest is history.

Now, the last remaining (at least, presumably) Nintendo “Play Station” hybrid is going to auction via Heritage Auctions. Heritage recently started auctioning gaming collectibles and earlier this month, a sealed copy of Mega Man went for $75,000.

The Nintendo PlayStation heads to auction

According to Kotaku, Terry Diebold (who stumbled across the Nintendo PlayStation hybrid at an online bankruptcy auction) turned down $1.2 million from a collector in Norway. Diebold and his son have been touring the system at conventions around the world and is now using that notoriety to hopefully score a large payday at auction.

It will be interesting to see what this unique gaming collectible will go fo and if Diebold made a mistake not taking the $1.2 million.

What do you think? Surprised that Nintendo and Sony were working together at one point? How much would you pay for this thing? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

