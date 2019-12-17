#GameTechie
So it looks like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is getting a sequel
The first one hasn’t been out long, but it looks like a sequel is already in the works.
Hold onto your butts Star Wars fans, as it looks like a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is in the works. At least, that’s according to new job postings on Respawn Entertainment’s job site, which all mention Star Wars by name.
Admittedly, it’s a bit of a stretch to say it’s for Jedi: Fallen Order 2, but what other “third-person action/adventure” Star Wars title could Respawn be working on?
New job postings on Respawn Entertainment’s site hint at a sequel for Jedi: Fallen Order
Jedi: Fallen Order hasn’t been out long, but it was a runaway success after a string of mediocre Star Wars games. It’s so recent that I’ve barely managed to get through a couple of the planets, so hints about a sequel must mean the EA overlords liked what they saw.
- Job postings on Respawn’s job board ask for a Senior Character Artist, Level Designer, and Senior Software Engineer; all with Star Wars branding all over the posts
We also know that Motive is also working on another Star Wars game for EA, with a “very unique Star Wars experience” in the works. I’m looking forward to that one, we’ve recently had multiplayer and single-player third player perspective Star Wars games, and some starfighter action, so whatever Motive’s game does to set itself apart will be interesting for sure.
What do you think? Interested in a new Star Wars game? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Sony’s new DualShock 4 controller attachment is a great idea, but man does it look ugly
- So, apparently, the next-gen Xbox Series X will just be called “Xbox”
- The best games that defined the decade
- The best selling PS4 games of 2019
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.