So it looks like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is getting a sequel

Hold onto your butts Star Wars fans, as it looks like a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is in the works. At least, that’s according to new job postings on Respawn Entertainment’s job site, which all mention Star Wars by name.

Admittedly, it’s a bit of a stretch to say it’s for Jedi: Fallen Order 2, but what other “third-person action/adventure” Star Wars title could Respawn be working on?

New job postings on Respawn Entertainment’s site hint at a sequel for Jedi: Fallen Order

Jedi: Fallen Order hasn’t been out long, but it was a runaway success after a string of mediocre Star Wars games. It’s so recent that I’ve barely managed to get through a couple of the planets, so hints about a sequel must mean the EA overlords liked what they saw.

Job postings on Respawn’s job board ask for a Senior Character Artist, Level Designer, and Senior Software Engineer; all with Star Wars branding all over the posts

We also know that Motive is also working on another Star Wars game for EA, with a “very unique Star Wars experience” in the works. I’m looking forward to that one, we’ve recently had multiplayer and single-player third player perspective Star Wars games, and some starfighter action, so whatever Motive’s game does to set itself apart will be interesting for sure.

What do you think? Interested in a new Star Wars game? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.