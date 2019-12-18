#GameTechie
Puma released some shoes intended for gamers because pandering
These are socks.
Are you a gamer and find yourself being distracted by your dumb shoes? Do your feet feel heavy wearing “normal” shoes, damning you to mediocrity while playing the latest Modern Warfare? Well, thankfully, Puma is here to save our soles.
The Active Gaming Footwear joins Puma’s gaming chair in the company’s move into the gaming realm and while the shoes do look pretty awesome, let’s stop pretending that this isn’t just a fancy, $160 pair of socks (feel free to prove me wrong, Puma, I wear a size 11.5).
Let’s go over some of the details of the Active Gaming Footwear from Puma
Ok, seriously, can we just talk about the product description here. I can’t tell if this is a company trying to be hip or a company that is so well-aware of ironic gaming culture that they’ve nailed it perfectly. So, tentatively, I say kudos to Puma.
- Medial wrap-up grip in SEEK mode
- Lateral wrap-up support in ATTACK mode
- Heel wrap-up stability in CRUISE and DEFENSE mode
Also, it is worth noting that these modes literally don’t exist. These aren’t Transformers. You don’t press a button and your gaming socks morph into a different mode. But regardless, ATTACK mode, everyone…ATTACK mode.
At $160, these are a hard sell. I honestly do love the looks of them, but seriously, you can snag an Xbox One All-Digital for less than that.
If you need me, I’ll be in CRUISE mode for the rest of the day.
What do you think? Interested in these gaming shoes from Puma? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
