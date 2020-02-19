Facebook is testing some new features on the app to make your News Feed suck less

If, like me, you still use Facebook but hate yourself for it, at least know that the company is looking to make improvements (hopefully) to the algorithmic News Feed.

The news regarding a News Feed change was first reported by Jane Manchun Wong and later confirmed by someone at Facebook via a follow-up tweet.

Easier ways to navigate your Facebook News Feed

Facebook is working on tabbed newsfeed for easier access to “Most Recent” and “Already Seen” feeds pic.twitter.com/8Z9KLG9nc8 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 18, 2020

As you can see in the screenshot above, there is a new tab being tested that gives users the choice between relevancy and most recent. Also included is an “already seen” option which could actually prove helpful when trying to find something you may have glanced at earlier but never had the chance to check out.

Facebook has tried multiple times to give users options on tweaking their News Feed but have either removed them later or have made them incredibly difficult to change. Personally, I remember having the option to change my feed at some point, but every time you loaded the app it would revert it back, making the whole process incredibly annoying.

Most people can agree that users want their feeds in chronological order, but companies can’t leave well enough alone. Not only do they want to use algorithms to tell you what content you want to consume, but that is also a method of delivering more ads with more relevancy to users.

If the current options being trialed by Facebook are actually put into place in an intuitive way, I’m all for it.

