If your Instagram feed is full of irrelevant pictures from accounts you followed on a whim, maybe it’s time to declutter and spark some joy. You can do that with Instagram’s newest feature, “Following Categories,” which shows you the accounts you interact with the most, or more importantly – those you rarely interact with.

Can I smell an unfollow spree coming?

Want to see which Instagram accounts show up in your feed the most and who you interact with the least? Now you can! Just tap “Following” and manage your list from there. pic.twitter.com/eKFOBCdutr — Instagram (@instagram) February 6, 2020

When you first opened your Instagram account, I bet everyone who followed you got a follow back. Now that you’ve been using your account long enough to become jaded, I bet that following list could do with a bit of pruning. Now you don’t need to pay for third party tools to find out the accounts you don’t really interact with, as Instagram has added a handy category list to your list of follows.

Here’s how to use it:

Open the Instagram app Tap on your Profile Tap on Following

Above the full list, you’ll see a new Categories view with Least interacted With and Most Shown in Feed

Tapping on those will give you a good idea of who to cull and who to keep

It’s about time that social networks started adding these tools to the native app, without having to grant access to your accounts to a third-party tool. Plus, it’s a bonus to Insta as keeping your feed packed with the accounts you actively interact with drives up potential ad revenue.

What do you think? Plan on checking out this new feature? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

