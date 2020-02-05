How much money does Instagram make in ad revenue? 20 billion in 2019 alone

It’s no secret that Instagram has been a great purchase for Facebook since the company purchased them back in 2012. The platform has been a huge success and more many of us, it is preferable to the toxic wasteland that is Facebook.

Now, according to people close to the company and in a report from Bloomberg, the company is making big bank to the tune of $20 billion. And that’s in 2019 alone.

Instagram reportedly made $20 billion in ad revenue in 2019

Yep, that’s billion with a B. That’s more than a quarter of the revenue Facebook brought in as a whole in 2019. Facebook purchased Instagram for a measly $715 million. I’d say that purchase is paying off, wouldn’t you?

To put this in perspective – YouTube’s total ad revenue in 2019 was $15 billion. For me at least, this is extremely surprising. I knew Instagram and Facebook were huge (obviously), but seeing that just Insta made more than YouTube as a whole is extremely surprising.

It’s worth noting that this is just “sources” telling Bloomberg the figures, so take this info with a grain of salt. Will things like hiding like counts hurt these figures in 2020? What about age verification that will inevitably lead to age-restricted posts? One of these things (censored posts) seems good for advertisers, but will hidden like counts be met with open arms, as well?

