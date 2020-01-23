For some reason, Twitter thinks its DM feature needs iMessage-like reactions

If you like the iMessage feature that lets you react to messages instead of engage in real conversation, then I’ve got some great news – that feature now available in a DM near you on Twitter.

I’m not sure why Twitter feels the need to add this in, but I guess for some of us out there, reacting with an emote works better than a lame “haha” or frown face.

Twitter’s Direct Message reactions work exactly as you expect them too

Just like with iMessage, Twitter DM reactions work exactly as expected. Available emoji include laughing, crying, surprised, a heart, fire emoji (please, buy my website), and thumbs up and down emoji. Pretty standard stuff.

Using the new feature is super simple. When in your DMs, click or press the heart emoji beside the message and it will pop up with the above options. Choose the one you want and boom, you’re done. This works on both desktop and the updated mobile app. If you are in a group DM, you can hover or click the reaction to see who sent it.

Honestly, this is whatever. It’s cool, but nothing game-changing. I’m still over here thinking about editing my tweets.

What do you think? Is this a feature you’ll use on Twitter? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

