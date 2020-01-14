Instagram is finally looking to add direct messaging for web users

Like many people, I use Instagram as a messaging platform as much as I use it for browsing images. The problem, however, is that I have to break away from whatever I’m doing on the computer to respond to said messages on my phone.

A good browser version of Instagram (and Direct Messages) could solve this problem and it looks like that is finally happening, according to a new report from The Verge.

Instagram is rolling out an update to a small percentage of users for browser-based DMs

According to the scoop, only a very small percentage of users will be able to see the updated Instagram website with DM functionality. Sadly, I am not one of them.

Instagram DMs for web will work exactly how you expect it to function. You’ll be able to access all your DMs, respond to users, create groups, you know, all the normal stuff. You’ll also be able to double-click to like messages and will be able to create group threads as well. If you know how to use Instagram DMs, you’ll know how to direct message on your favorite browser.

Hopefully, these early tests will go well and direct messaging on web will come to everyone sooner rather than later.

