Twitter is adding new ways to curate your conversations on the platform

On Twitter, you often see the phrase “Don’t @ me”. It might sound kind of obnoxious, but necessary in some aspects. No one wants to have these long-stringing conversations on their feed that ultimately might not have a point to them.

Now, Twitter is going to begin rolling out changes where someone has more control over who can reply to your tweets. There will even be an option to block any and all users from talking to you at all.

Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter’s VP of Product and the Founder and CEO of Periscope, spoke to the crowds at CES about the upcoming conversation options.

Right now, public conversation on Twitter is you tweet something everyone in the world will see and everyone can reply, or you can have a very private conversation in a DM. So, there’s an entire spectrum of conversations that we don’t see on Twitter yet.

No longer will you have to tweet “Don’t @ me” as Twitter is now giving people more control over conversations

Twitter is naming this “Global, Group, Panel, and Statement.” What does each of them mean?

Global – Anyone can reply to tweets

– Anyone can reply to tweets Group – Only people who follow you can reply to your tweets

– Only people who follow you can reply to your tweets Panel – Only those tagged in the tweet can reply

– Only those tagged in the tweet can reply Statement – No one at all can reply

There isn’t an official release date for when these updates will come, but one can expect them to arrive sooner than later.

Last year, Twitter started letting its users hide replies in order to combat toxic behavior from unscrupulous accounts. These new options appear to be going along with that mindset, hopefully silencing trolls. Not for good, but at least for a little while.

What do you think? Is this a feature that you would use? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: