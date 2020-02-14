Social
Instagram is testing a much-needed feature that lets you view the timeline in chronological order
Yes, please.
For many, Instagram is the new social media platform of choice, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t without its fair share of issues. Now, according to reverse-engineering master Jane Manchun Wong, one highly requested feature is currently being trialed on the photo-sharing app.
That feature is obviously a timeline in chronological order – something that basically all social media services have forgone since interjecting ads into our feeds with reckless abandon.
The “Latest Posts” feed looks to be a separate section, not something you can toggle on/off
Instagram is working on “Latest Posts” feed for catching up feed posts
This sounds like the chronological feed people are asking for. Similar, but not the same 👀 pic.twitter.com/AUMwlZGtUr
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 14, 2020
In a perfect world, this would just be a toggle option for your main feed, but I guess this is better than nothing. While I see the merits of an algorithmic feed, it should not be the default and it definitely shouldn’t be the only option.
There’s no word on when this feature will roll out on Instagram or if it even will be released to the masses, but considering how wanted it is, there is a good chance the new feature will come out eventually.
What do you think? Want to see this feature come to Instagram? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
