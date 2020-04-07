Facebook has launched a new messaging app for couples – yeah, we don’t get it either

Facebook Messenger is a pretty helpful chat app for those looking to keep in touch with friends. Personally, it’s one of the main things I use – even more than text messaging. Now, according to a report from The Information, Facebook’s New Product Experimentation team has released a new messaging app, one meant specifically for couples.

The new app, called Tuned, is apparently a closed-off app (no Facebook account required) that has been fine-tuned to appeal to couples. There are no friends lists, you simply invite your significant other and that’s it. You’ll connect through your phone number, not an accompanying social account.

You’ll be able to share status updates, notes, Spotify music, emoji, and a variety of other things, but that’s basically it. There’s not a ton of content within the app.

While it is true that you don’t need a Facebook account, you do agree to Facebook’s terms and conditions, which include data being used for ad targeting. Other than that, there isn’t much here. It’s a silly little app that some couples may end up enjoying. Also, it is currently only available on iOS.

This isn’t the first app from the New Product Experimentation team. Late last year, they released a meme app called Whale that I had literally forgotten about until this moment.

