The best places to buy face masks online for the coronavirus

By now, you’re most likely familiar with the coronavirus and that the CDC has recommended that you wear a mask whenever you leave the house to help reduce the spread. That’s partly because you could be an asymptomatic carrier, someone who has the virus but doesn’t have any visible symptoms.

Wearing a mask, even a cloth one, reduces the chance you could be spreading the virus unknowingly. It’s not about you, it’s about everyone else. It’s just the polite thing to do.

The thing is, it’s hard to find masks in these panic-buying, toilet paper hoarding days. We’ve rounded up some of the best places to get masks, some that can get to you quickly, and some that will take a little longer to arrive. I mean, you’re not really supposed to be going out much anyways, so you can wait, right?

Amazon

Amazon might be slowing delivery of non-essential items, but that means that buying masks from the big A-to-Z is still going to be your quickest option at the minute. They’ve got everything from disposable one-use masks to reusable masks with replaceable filters, so here’s a selection of the in-stock, quick-shipping options available:

Amazon Handmade

Did you know Amazon has an Etsy-like storefront? I sure didn’t, but you can get boutique, reusable face masks from it. There are all kinds here, and pretty much any color, pattern, or style that you can think of.

Some vendors even have Amazon Prime shipping, so there’s a good chance that you’ll be able to source non-medical fabric masks from here quicker than some of the other options.

Other options for buying face masks online

With normal retail grinding to a halt, and mask material in short supply, many online clothes manufacturers have pivoted to making non-medical masks as well. Here’s a selection of our favs:

Threadless: you’ll find a huge selection of printed masks here, so you can style up to your personal taste. All seem to be $17

you’ll find a huge selection of printed masks here, so you can style up to your personal taste. All seem to be $17 Swaddle Designs: If you want your mask with a softer touch, these baby-soft masks are the way to go

If you want your mask with a softer touch, these baby-soft masks are the way to go Kosan Travel: These reusable masks have an antibacterial treatment so they’ll stay smelling fresh. They’ve also got a waterproof exterior layer

These reusable masks have an antibacterial treatment so they’ll stay smelling fresh. They’ve also got a waterproof exterior layer Jackthreads: Again, if you want to find your voice while your lips are covered, there’s a huge range of designs here

And if you want something a little bit more stylish, Fashionista has a list of fashion brands that are making masks for the effort. If you still want KN95-rated masks, even though they really should be left for medical workers, n95maskco has them in stock, with 3-day shipping.

Chinese online storefronts

Okay, so these are pretty much like the Chinese versions of Amazon Marketplace. The bonus of these ones is that you can find masks that you can’t find anywhere else, like Xiaomi’s nifty pollution filters that have a small fan to make it easier to breathe through. How cyberpunk.

I’ve used all three of these to buy items in the past, and I wouldn’t hesitate to rebuy from any of them. Just keep in mind that shipping estimates are just that and that any global shipping is likely impacted by the coronavirus.

Aliexpress

Aliexpress is the in-stock, consumer version of the wholesale retail giant, Alibaba. You can get all kinds of reusable masks, like my favorite, the Xiaomi Purely. This high-tech mask has a small, rechargeable fan to make it easier for you to breathe through the layers of filter material. Nifty

Banggood

Banggood is yet another Chinese storefront, like eBay or Amazon Marketplace. You can get both disposable and reusable masks in all kinds of types, shipping is usually 15-25 days or so once your order is placed.

Gearbest

Gearbest has a huge selection of reusable masks, with the usual 15-60 days shipping time. Hey, at least shipping is (mostly) free!

Now you know where to get face masks to help in the coronavirus spread reduction efforts. If everyone starts wearing a mask when they leave the house, the length of time we have to stay indoors will hopefully reduce.

