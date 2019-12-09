There have been rumors about the latest Call of Duty title about a battle royale mode, but there hasn’t been any official confirmation as of yet.

Now, a new glitch posted on Reddit seems to show a huge, expansive map that could be where a battle royale mode would take place.

Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare getting a battle royale mode?

Battle royale was first introduced into the Call of Duty franchise with last year’s release of Black Ops 4 and many speculated about the new Modern Warfare’s inclusion of a similar mode. While nothing was mentioned or available on release, data miners were initially able to find mention of a “BR” mode in the code with mention of up to 200 players.

Now, a Redditor by the username of u/Nateberg3 has accidentally discovered another piece of evidence that could point to a large battle royale mode while playing the Spec Ops mode. Check out the video below:

It should be noted that this definitely isn’t a confirmation of a battle royale mode, but considering how expansive this look is (and just how many buildings and areas are rendering), it definitely looks like it.

If it is an indication that a battle royale mode is coming, it will be interesting to see how it plays out. Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode was met with mixed feelings, and with Modern Warfare’s quick time-to-kill, a battle royale mode would prove interesting if it introduces armor for players.

