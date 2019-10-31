You’ll soon be able to finance an iPhone interest-free with your Apple Card

During Apple’s latest Earnings Call, CEO Tim Cook unveiled a new way to buy your iPhone – from your Apple Card. Okay, nothing groundbreaking here, but the details are pretty cool.

Pay over 24 months with equal payments, zero interest, and you still get your three percent cashback for buying an Apple device with your Apple Card. That’s a lotta Apple in one sentence.

Later this year, you’ll be able to finance an iPhone with zero interest over 24 months, directly from Apple. You’ll need an Apple Card to do so though. This is pretty similar to how cellular phone providers get you paying for your device with your monthly service bill, just it’ll be direct from Apple.

That’ll probably do wonders for the company’s bottom line, which has been flagging with slowing iPhone sales shipments.

It’s not quite the iPhone subscription plan that Cook also alluded to during the call, but it’s a step in that direction. With Apple fast becoming a services company instead of a hardware one, is the future leased devices to consume the company’s other services?

What do you think? Would you buy your iPhone with your Apple Card if it meant getting it interest-free? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

