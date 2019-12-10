Waze now lets you report unplowed roads to keep drivers from getting stuck in the snow

Sure, snow is awfully nice to look at when it starts to fall down. Especially at night. But, when you have to wake up in the morning and get to work, that’s when the snow resentment starts to set in. That feeling comes into full-swing if you live in a suburban neighborhood, outside of a city, or any place that snowplows don’t take care of the snow immediately.

Luckily, for commuters living in the suburbs who also use Waze, there is a helpful update to the app. Now, users can give other drivers a heads up to which roads are dangerous to drive on and which ones have yet to be plowed.

Just in time for the snowy season, Waze is letting its users report on hazardous roads

In order to report a dangerous weather condition, Waze users will have to find the Hazard tab. Tap on that and then click the Weather tab to start informing other drivers of the snowy roads. Through this, the data will be collected and then another user in the same area will display those conditions.

Not only are drivers receiving this much-needed assistance, but this information can be reported back to snowplow agencies and those who work independently.

Waze did not develop this idea in a northern New England state, but rather with the Virginia Department of Transportation. Which makes sense, since that state does average 52 inches of snow every year, according to World Atlas.

The feature is currently available for Waze users across the US and Canada on both Android and iOS.

