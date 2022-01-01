4 apps to help with snow and icy winter roads

When winter comes and snow falls, roads can become treacherous. If a sudden snowstorm catches you off guard and you don’t have the assistance you need, the situation could turn dire.

Fortunately, an app exists for everything, and we highly recommend using technology to help make winter a safer experience. Whether you want to know the weather forecast, understand current road conditions, or need urgent assistance, the right application is out there.

Let’s discuss several apps that can help you survive the drive this winter.

Waze

Waze is a navigation app that uses data collected from users to provide up-to-date information about traffic and road conditions. The application offers alerts regarding congestion, police, and hazards, which makes it great for avoiding issues on those perilous winter roads.

Waze is available on the Apple App Store for iOS and Google Play Store for Android.

Drive Weather

Drive Weather is a navigation app that uses weather forecasts to help you plan your route. The application utilizes information from the National Weather Service to provide up-to-date information about conditions as you travel, making it a valuable tool for long and uncertain trips.

Drive Weather is available on the Apple App Store for iOS and Google Play Store for Android.

HONK

Prevention is often better than the cure but if you do find yourself in need of assistance, HONK can help. HONK allows you to select the service you require, and a close-by provider will swiftly arrive on the scene to save the day. On top of that, the app doesn’t require a membership, so you only pay for the services you need.

HONK is available on the Apple App Store for iOS devices and Google Play Store for Android.

Blink Roadside

Blink Roadside is a straight-shooting roadside assistance web app. You don’t need a membership to use the application, and the company charges flat fees for all services. You’ll pay $65 for general roadside assistance—including jump starts, flat tires, lockouts, and fuel delivery—and $99 for a tow. Easy access from the web app makes the service simple to use.

Blink is available on the company’s website as a web application.

Avoid unfavorable weather and get quick assistance when you need it

If you add each of the apps mentioned to your winter arsenal, you should have no trouble predicting rough weather, navigating icy roads, and circumventing traffic hazards.

Ideally, you’ll want to use an accurate weather forecasting application to avoid precarious situations but also have roadside assistance ready and waiting if something does go wrong. Utilizing the appropriate apps will help make winter a less perilous experience.

