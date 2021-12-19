How to cancel subscriptions on PayPal and avoid paying for services you no longer need

Keeping track of multiple subscriptions—streaming services, software licenses, news websites—can be a challenge, but PayPal places all of your automatic payments in one place.

Sometimes you’ll need to cancel a subscription, and having everything listed in one convenient location makes the task easier. You may not even remember all of the automatic payments you’ve approved, so checking occasionally can help you avoid any surprises.

Let’s discuss how to cancel services through PayPal on your desktop and mobile devices.

Cancel automatic PayPal payments in your browser

Image: KnowTechie

Using the website is one of the quickest and easiest ways to manage your subscriptions. If you need to cancel an automatic payment, you can do so by following these steps:

Go to PayPal.com and log in Click the Settings gear icon and select Payments on the next screen Click Manage automatic payments Select the subscription you want to cancel Click Cancel Click Cancel automatic payments to confirm

If you don’t use PayPal for all of your subscriptions, you’ll need to cancel other automatic payments at the source, which can be a little tedious.

Whenever possible, switching to PayPal as a payment method may be the more convenient solution.

Cancel automatic PayPal payments in the mobile app

Image: KnowTechie

If you’re using an Android or iOS device, you may find that using the app is easier. With the application installed, you can cancel a subscription using these steps:

Launch the PayPal application Tap the Wallet icon Scroll down and tap Automatic payments Tap the subscription you want to cancel Tap Remove PayPal as your payment method Tap Cancel to confirm

That’s it. Breaking up with a service couldn’t be easier.

Advantages of using PayPal to manage subscriptions

As you can see, PayPal makes managing subscriptions simple. If you do need to cancel an automatic payment, you don’t need to go digging through the website of the service you’re trying to end.

With PayPal, you can complete the task in a few clicks. The only thing missing is a big CANCEL ALL button for when you’ve really had enough.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: