I’ve been using this time at home to get better about canceling my countless subscriptions

Let me start out by saying that I’m thankful that while many families and people around the world struggle with the very real, devastating issues of COVID-19, my biggest issue is born from laziness. With more time spent at home, I’ve been using this time to better myself. Not in any monumental sense of the phrase, but more so in the sense that I am a chronic procrastinator and I’m working to address that.

Much of it has been simple things, getting better at washing dishes in a timely manner and submitting writing assignments before the deadline has passed, but I’ve also been using the time to look at my finances, something I’m known for pushing to the side. The latest step in this ongoing process? Canceling all of these dang subscriptions.

Being at home has made me realize how little I use some of them, while also acknowledging that some of them are absolute treasures, that are definitely worth the money I fork over each month. Which really gets us to the point of this article, take this time to look at your subscription services.

We live in a world dominated by them. Listing even a fraction of them would take hours, but you’re probably still paying for some that you haven’t used in months or maybe even years. Personally, I realized I was paying for Apple Music and Apple Arcade and haven’t used either of them in months. Also on my iPhone, a subscription to Animal Crossing Pocket Camp. I haven’t touched that mobile game since Animal Crossing: New Horizons released.

Let’s not even talk about the two Amazon Prime memberships I had that I’ve been paying for literal years without realizing or the $15 a month Elder Scrolls Online subscription I had for six months after I stopped playing. Just taking these into account (and there has been more that have been canceled or changed), I’m saving close to $50 a month. That’s huge! That’s groceries. That’s a bill.

Joe canceled Hulu, after realizing his introductory price of $1 had passed and he was now paying $6 a month. Curtis went as far as to make an entire list of services that he was using, breaking down the pros and cons of each.

So, if you are looking to take some control of your life and don’t know where to start, consider starting with your mountain of subscription services.

