How to make withdrawals on Robinhood

Robinhood is one of the most popular trading platforms in the US and it was meant to be a platform where everybody could trade freely. While that is somewhat true, it’s still a convenient platform for people interested in stocks.

If you have been using Robin, you might get to a point where you want to sell some of your stocks and cash out your earnings. When that time comes, it’s important to understand the ins and outs of how to trade and what restrictions you may face.

Here’s what to know about Robinhood withdrawals.

Why you might not be able to withdraw from your Robinhood account

Image: KnowTechie

Sometimes, you might have issues with getting your money out of your account on Robinhood. If that is something you’ve noticed, it is most likely for one of the reasons below.

Proceeds from selling stocks can only be withdrawn after it has settled which is basically the time that it takes for the transaction to be completed. This is typically between two and three days, however, qualified Gold and Instant users can withdraw funds from the sales of assets immediately. You can only make up to five withdrawals a day up to a total of $50, 000 and only during business days. Although you can start trading immediately after depositing into your Robinhood account, you can only withdraw funds after five days of depositing it. Money from sales of free stocks can only be withdrawn 30 days after it was sold. You won’t be able to withdraw funds if your account is restricted and not until your account restriction has been lifted.

Also, as an unwritten rule, you should only withdraw into the account that you funded your Robinhood account with. If not, you might have to go through extra processes to identify yourself.

Steps to withdraw money from your Robinhood account

As far as the conditions for withdrawing money from Robinhood listed above have been met, withdrawing money from Robinhood is actually easy. To withdraw money from Robinhood, follow the steps below:

Click on the Account icon then the three-line menu Go to Transfer Select Transfer to Your Bank Pick which bank account you want to send money to and enter the amount you will like to send Confirm the transfer by clicking Submit

Conclusion

For the most part, to withdraw from Robinhood, you have to know the several conditions like those mentioned above. In addition, something that wasn’t covered was that you can only make withdrawals on businesses days.

Also, you can easily make withdrawals from the app either on iOS or Android and on the web following the steps highlighted.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: