The smash indie hit Untitled Goose Game is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One soon

Listen up. You might hear sleigh bells in the air but you’ll be hearing a different horrible noise soon. Untitled Goose Game is coming to PS4 and Xbox next week, with Microsoft even including it in Game Pass. That’s a lot of honking, for (almost) free!

First, the goose was stilling your stuff, now it’s stealing even more of your time.

Indie hit, Untitled Goose Game, is coming to PS4 and Xbox (via Game Pass)

It puts the rake in the lake, or it gets the hose again… Wait, that’s slightly off track but the rake is definitely in peril, as is everyone else. Untitled Goose Game is coming to both PS4 and Xbox on Dec 17. That’s just in time to play it during the holidays when you really don’t want to talk to anyone. Let the kids play it too, maybe they’ll learn a few lessons on how to cause a ruckus.

In Untitled Goose Game, you honk your way through life, love, and rakes while ducking, running, stealing from anyone and anything near you.

I can’t wait to play this, the sheer silliness alone deserves a playthrough (or five).

What do you think? Plan on trying this out when it hits PS4 and Xbox One? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

