This gaming chair is just $80 right now for KnowTechie readers

If you’re still getting around to your holiday shopping or just looking to splurge a little on yourself, this Coavas gaming chair is just $80 with code 20L6EC79. The chair sells typically at $100. Additionally, an onsite coupon gives it an additional 6% discount too.

So what makes this gaming chair so special? Well, for starters it’s just $80. You won’t find any other gaming chair at this price. But outside of that, it’s a gaming chair. There’s nothing special about it other than the fact it offers a sweet ergonomic design, it’s easy to assemble, and not to mention it’s extremely comfortable.

Out of 371 user reviews, Amazon buyers seem to like this chair a lot. Out of five stars, this chair has a three and a half star rating, which is really good for a gaming chair. Here’s how one Amazon reviewer puts it:

I got this chair for my dad to use as a regular office chair. He works from home so he sits at the computer for long periods of time and his old chair needed to be replaced. This chair wasn’t too difficult to put together and is very comfortable for someone sitting a lot. He is a big guy and says the chair seat could be a little bigger but he is also tall and the height is not a problem for him. Overall it is a great chair because it provides extended comfort. The adjustable height is also a huge plus

For just $80 you really can’t go wrong. Gaming chairs can get pretty pricey, so seeing one fall under a $100 is a no-brainer. So if you’re looking for a solid gift idea, this is it. If you plan on pulling the trigger on this, just be sure to enter code 20L6EC79 at checkout to get the discount.

