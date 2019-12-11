Connect with us

Amazon is offering an Echo Dot and one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $9

How is this even possible?

amazon echo dot music unlimited deal knowtechie
Image: KnowTechie

OK, we’re not sure how they’re doing this, but for a limited time, Amazon is offering up an Echo Dot and one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $9. Yup, that’s right – 9 measly dollars. How is this possible? Honestly, don’t ask questions – smash that buy button before Amazon figures it out and takes it away.

To paint things in perspective, an Echo Dot costs $25, and a month of Amazon Music Unlimited runs at $10 a month ($8 for Prime members). So yea, it’s painfully obvious this is a killer that shouldn’t be passed up. I mean, they’re pretty much giving it away at this price.

So yea, if you need to cross someone off your holiday shopping list or just want to splurge a little on yourself, don’t miss out on this deal. This makes for a great holiday gift.

Comments
