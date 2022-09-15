Get an Echo Dot and one month of Amazon Music for just $10

OK, we’re not sure how they’re doing this, but for a limited time, Amazon is offering up an Echo Dot and one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $10. Yup, that’s right – 10 measly dollars.

How is this possible? Honestly, don’t ask questions – smash that buy button before Amazon figures it out.

Here’s how to get this deal

Click this link here Add it to your shopping cart At checkout, the total will be $0.99 (Echo Dot) + $8.99, totaling $9.98

Note: this offer is valid only for Prime members. Additionally, after your first free month of Amazon Music expires, your subscription will automatically renew at the monthly price of $8.99 ($9.99 for non-Prime members).

To paint things in perspective, an Echo Dot costs $40, and a month of Amazon Music Unlimited runs at $10 a month ($9 for Prime members).

So yea, it’s painfully obvious this is a killer that shouldn’t be passed up. Click below for more info.

