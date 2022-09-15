Deals
Get an Echo Dot and one month of Amazon Music for just $10
How is this even possible?
OK, we’re not sure how they’re doing this, but for a limited time, Amazon is offering up an Echo Dot and one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $10. Yup, that’s right – 10 measly dollars.
How is this possible? Honestly, don’t ask questions – smash that buy button before Amazon figures it out.
Here’s how to get this deal
- Click this link here
- Add it to your shopping cart
- At checkout, the total will be $0.99 (Echo Dot) + $8.99, totaling $9.98
Note: this offer is valid only for Prime members. Additionally, after your first free month of Amazon Music expires, your subscription will automatically renew at the monthly price of $8.99 ($9.99 for non-Prime members).
To paint things in perspective, an Echo Dot costs $40, and a month of Amazon Music Unlimited runs at $10 a month ($9 for Prime members).
So yea, it’s painfully obvious this is a killer that shouldn’t be passed up. Click below for more info.
