Connect with us

Deals

Get an Echo Dot and one month of Amazon Music for just $10

How is this even possible?

amazon echo dot music unlimited deal knowtechie
Image: KnowTechie

OK, we’re not sure how they’re doing this, but for a limited time, Amazon is offering up an Echo Dot and one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $10. Yup, that’s right – 10 measly dollars.

How is this possible? Honestly, don’t ask questions – smash that buy button before Amazon figures it out.

Here’s how to get this deal

  1. Click this link here
  2. Add it to your shopping cart
  3. At checkout, the total will be $0.99 (Echo Dot) + $8.99, totaling $9.98

Note: this offer is valid only for Prime members. Additionally, after your first free month of Amazon Music expires, your subscription will automatically renew at the monthly price of $8.99 ($9.99 for non-Prime members).

To paint things in perspective, an Echo Dot costs $40, and a month of Amazon Music Unlimited runs at $10 a month ($9 for Prime members).

So yea, it’s painfully obvious this is a killer that shouldn’t be passed up. Click below for more info.

See at Amazon

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Related Topics

Hooking you up with the best deals on gadgets, gaming, technology, and everything else under the sun.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More in Deals