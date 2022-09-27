Exclusive: Save 15% on XGIMI’s Halo+ portable projector

If you’re looking for one of the best portable projectors on the market, look no further than the XGIMI Halo+.

For a limited time, KnowTechie readers are getting an exclusive discount, saving 15% when purchasing from Amazon or directly from XGIMI’s website.

The Halo+ typically sells for $849, but using promo code XGIMIKT2022 drops the price to $722, saving you 15% off your total order.

The Halo+ enables consumers to build their own home theaters in any room they choose

Exclusive Deal Halo+ Portable Projector $849 $722

Save 15% using promo code XGIMIKT2022 on either Amazon or the XGIMI website. Buy Now Buy Now

The ultra-portable battery-powered Halo+ boasts industry-leading native 1080p FHD and HDR10+ image quality.

Its 900 ANSI lumens brightness combined with a hyper-focused LED delivers lightning-fast image focusing and brightness adjustments to provide best-in-class picture quality with low latency image processing capabilities.

Halo+ adds a low-latency gaming mode that drops lag to an imperceptible 26ms, taking gaming on Halo+ to the next level.

Image: XGIMI

A more powerful battery that lasts long enough for a full movie means users can enjoy their favorite content wire-free anywhere they go.

This is a great deal, and it’s the lowest price we’ve seen to date, with savings of over $172.

But to get this price, you’ll have to act fast because this promotion expires on September 29. So don’t miss out, the clock is ticking. Click the button below for more info.

